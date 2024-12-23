It is the envelope no one wants to find in the mailbox. The return address says it is from the IRS. It may be hours, even days, before the recipient opens the damn thing, and then, only after pacing about the home and swearing as a 12-pack disappears.

Most folks do not dwell on it, but the Internal Revenue Service is organizationally part of the Department of the Treasury. It knows everything about everyone. The IRS can tell you your bank balance, your home loan balance, your credit card balances and the amount of your next payments. It knows if you have children, dates of birth, sexual identification (boy, girl or transgendering). The IRS makes your business its business. Obey or go to jail.

So when the IRS writes, it cannot be good news.

It turns out the IRS has gone into the Inflation Reduction Act business. That’s right. The agency designed to collect taxes so the government can spend those taxes, the primary cause of inflation, is going to reduce inflation by spending taxes.

Yesterday’s letter does not announce a pending reduction in taxes, which would lower the price of goods and services. No, not that.

The IRS wants you to spend money to join in supporting more government. The IRS is promoting HealthCare.gov and its “Affordable Health Care plans” available now.

Get it? The government wants you to sign up for a government health care plan subsidized by taxpayers so it can raises taxes to pay for more people on health care welfare.

The letter even has the usual “our records show,” which is bureaucratic jargon for “we got your number.” Be assured if their IRS records show it, is never going to be changed.

The Inflation Reduction Act is not living up to its name. Everyone in Washington, D.C., who read the Biden bill knew it was not intended to do anything to reduce inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act was a vote-buying exercise by the ruling Democratic Party.

We have a Department of Health and Human Services, which is part of the president’s Cabinet. Apparently, HHS does know the name and address of everyone in America – accept of course the illegals.

It just seems threatening to receive a “sign up now” directive from the Internal Revenue Service. What happens if you do not want to? We already know if you attend the wrong political rally, you can lose your freedom. We all know not even a former president of the United States of America is safe from unreasonable search and seizure of his personal papers and home. What happens to Mr. and Mrs. America if they shred the IRS memo instructing them to sign up for government health care?

It is not a stretch of the imagination to think perhaps the legacy of Joe Biden is the enshrinement of the federal bureaucracy as the governing agency of America. No law needed, no Congress needed to pass unneeded laws, just rule makers and rule enforcers.