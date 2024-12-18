Republican strategist Scott Jennings said Tuesday night that a Democratic strategist’s assertion that conservatives dominated the media was “the nuttiest” claim he had heard her make.

The panel on “CNN NewsNight” was debating President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to sue the Des Moines Register and pollster Ann Selzer over a poll that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump by three points in Iowa during the 2024 election. After CNN host Abby Phillip raised concerns about free speech, Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky listed some outlets that she claimed were “Trump supporters.”

“Do you know what I’m so tired of, Scott?” Roginsky said. “The number one cable news network, Fox News. The number one paper by circulation, The Wall Street Journal. Number three paper by circulation, the New York Post. The number one person on the radio, Sean Hannity. The number one person on podcast, Joe Rogan. All of these people are Trump supporters. What — what media are you talking about that’s anti-Trump?”

Conservatives have long argued that the media has covered Trump unfairly, with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance previously calling out CNN’s coverage of the allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia during an Oct. 27 interview with Jake Tapper.

MSNBC hosts and guests routinely hyped the claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and repeatedly had Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who often made claims about alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, on the air.

“You’re not familiar with the anti-Trump media?” Jennings asked in response, with Roginsky saying, “You’re not familiar with the fact that you guys control everything from podcasts — ” before being cut off.

“I mean, of all the things I’ve heard you say out here, that might be the nuttiest. Believe me, there’s plenty of anti-Trump media.” Jennings responded.

“What I’m basically trying to say is that you guys have taken over the airwaves. You guys have taken over the radio airwaves. You guys have taken over podcasts,” Roginsky claimed. “You guys have taken over pretty much — I mean, and now you’re sitting here complaining because all you guys do is whine and complain. Your entire raison d’etre is to have grievances. You don’t actually think about leading. You just think about having grievances against the media.”

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pointed out that the president-elect was questioning whether the poll in question was a “deliberate fake poll,” and hinted that, like ABC, the Des Moines Register might settle the suit to avoid discovery.

“What happens when it is deliberate?” Cohen asked. “And that’s why I believe that ABC ended up folding, because they did not want discovery to take place. There’s no other reason as far as I’m concerned as to why they did it.”

“They folded because they wanted to suck up to Donald Trump,” Roginsky claimed.

