Republican Florida Rep. Hillary Cassel explained her decision Monday on Fox News to switch from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Cassel discussed the moment she realized she doesn’t want to be a part of the Democratic Party anymore. Cassel, who is Jewish, pointed to experiences of anti-Semitism within her former party as a factor.

“It’s a moment that will live with me forever. You know, I joined the Democratic Party with the understanding that this was a big tent that allowed diverse ideas and beliefs,” Cassel said. “Shortly after October 7, we were on the floor of the House of Representatives arguing and debating a bill in support of Israel. And I was forced to debate a Democratic colleague who filed a resolution while we still have hostages there, but this was shortly after October 7. ”

The debate that took place was around a bill supporting Israel. During the debate, a resolution was filed by a Democratic colleague—a move Cassel found unsettling given the ongoing hostage crisis involving Israeli citizens.

“Rather than my colleagues rallying around this issue, which is extremely important not only to myself, my community, America and democracy as a whole and ensuring that the Jewish people have a state. I was told that I should have sat down and stayed quiet,” Cassel told Kayleigh McEnany.

“That for me was a moment of absolute disconnect from my party, where this was an opportunity I felt for all of us to band together on an issue that was non-negotiable for me. But instead I was told I should sit down.”

Cassel announced her decision last week to shift from the Democratic Party to the GOP.

“The decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel said in a social media post.

Earlier this month, Florida Rep. Susan Valdes revealed she’s leaving the Democratic Party because she feels neglected by her party.

“I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community,” Valdes wrote.

