We’ve seen the rise of “soy boys” in recent years; it’s no longer just white cat ladies who are blamed for voting Democratic. There is a growing contingent of white men, which started in the 1990s with Sensitive New Age Guys (SNAGs), who are becoming leftist out of guilt over their skin color. The left has successfully convinced them that they have advantages they don’t deserve.

The left is preying upon a certain type of gullible white male. Have you ever noticed how the white soy boys always come from affluent upbringings? In contrast, working-class white males voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, since they are less susceptible to guilt and haven’t been indoctrinated by left-wing universities.

White males are bombarded with fake news from the MSM 24/7 blaming them for everything. A black criminal shot by police? White males’ fault. A woman was raped? White males’ fault (not just the perpetrator). Women are suffering from [insert whatever a woman is complaining about]? White males’ fault. Slavery? White males’ fault (never mind that none of those white men responsible for slavery in the U.S. are alive today, that many women were complicit, and Africans participated in the slave trade). It’s a horrible burden to carry so many of society’s ills on your shoulders when it’s not your fault and you’re powerless to do much about it.

So let’s look at this so-called white male privilege. Affirmative action and quotas have left them locked out of jobs. I know someone in local mainstream media who moved to Arizona a few years ago who has been unable to find a job, since every job he applies for, a woman or minority gets it instead of him. The tech field has been devastated by DEI; a conservative white male friend of mine graduated in tech from ASU over a year ago and cannot find a job in his field. And employers are nervous about losing highly publicized lawsuits over wage disparities, so if men really used to make more money than women for equal work, those days are long gone.

About the only area left where white males have an advantage is physical strength, so they have more job options in the blue-collar field, and their sports are more interesting. But those slight advantages pale in comparison to all the advantages given to women and minorities over them now.

Groupthink, also known as identity politics, never works. Who do you think has it better in life, an attractive minority or woman born into wealth, or a white male paraplegic? A blind man? The list goes on. The discrimination has gotten so bad that no one wants to put a white male anywhere – don’t want one to run for office, can’t play in traditional Hollywood roles, don’t want one seen leading corporations and other prominent organizations and movements. Almost everyone is going out of their way to be seen promoting women and minorities and having them represent and lead everything.

And despite the claims of actual white supremacists, whites don’t have some monopoly on good looks. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I know plenty of people – regardless of their own skin color – who are more attracted to minorities than whites. I thought it was strange how a couple of my leftist white male friends told me in a guilty manner that they are only attracted to white women; they assume because that’s their preference, that everyone else must have the same preference. But science reveals that people are attracted to others who look like them; there’s nothing racist about it. And it’s malleable and can be changed depending on life’s circumstances. Unfortunately, the left won’t tell you about that science (they only care about science when trying to distort it for totalitarian reasons like forcing the COVID-19 jab).

I’ve long suspected that much of the increase in transgenderism is due to the hatred of white males. They find they are better accepted in society as women. They discover hate in K-12, where they’re taught by authority figures – teachers – how evil white males are. The pressure gets even worse at leftist universities, where they’re additionally bombarded by multiple school organizations and events. Many guys are very insecure and can’t handle the pressure of being hated everywhere they go.

It’s frankly abusive what the left is doing to white males: putting a guilt trip on them over something they cannot control, putting them in a perpetual state of anxiety. The empath type of white male – which already tends to be leftist males, since they’re on average more emotional – is stuck working overtime trying to compensate for their so-called privilege. We saw the rise of White Dudes for Harris – they’re so hyper aware of their skin color that they have to make it an identity. The groups of “allies” have been formed out of this guilt mentality.

Minorities and women are related to and married to white males, and have them as their best friends. They are sick and tired of seeing their loved ones wrongly bashed for doing nothing but being born. All the targeting of white males hurts them too. If your husband can’t get a job in his field, that hurts you and your children.

Fortunately, it’s seeing a backlash among younger generations. Young men are the most conservative they’ve been in more than 50 years. And everyone else is seeing through it; minorities and women increased their vote for Trump this year over 2016.

Treating people differently based on their melanin is disgusting, something Martin Luther King Jr. fought against. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” he said in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Now that he’s long since been proven victorious, why are we turning on him and driving all these white males to mental illness?