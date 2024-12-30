Explore the unexpected outcomes of the 2024 election with John Anderson as he hosts Tom Ellsworth (The Biz Doc) and Amy Dangerfield from ‘The Decision 2024’. Many women, contrary to expectations, supported Trump. Although a minority had a drastic response to his win.

Tom Ellsworth is an experienced CEO, executive mentor and author. He is also a panel member of the PBD Podcast and also hosts his own podcast – The BizDoc Podcast. Amy Dangerfield is an Australian-born social and political commentator, now based in the United States. She is also in charge of media Distribution at Valuetainment.

Conversations feature John Anderson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, interviewing the world’s foremost thought leaders about today’s pressing social, cultural and political issues.

John believes proper, robust dialogue is necessary if we are to maintain our social strength and cohesion. As he puts it; “You cannot get good public policy out of a bad public debate.”

