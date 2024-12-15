A top aide to Donald Trump says the president’s future library could be called “The Fake News Museum” after ABC News settled a defamation suit over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air claim the president-elect was found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

“Well, maybe it’ll be the Fake News Museum,” said former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former House Intelligence Committee chairman who has just been named head of Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board, a group of distinguished citizens from outside the government.

Appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Channel, Nunes said: “I’m glad that ABC News is doing this, but there’s so many other news agencies that need to get out of the smear-merchant business, that need to get, as Pelosi said back in the day, the wrap-up smears. It just needs to end.

“In a day where we have technology out there like social media, like Truth Social and others, the information gets out there far and wide. And what you need for these legacy media companies to do is to just report the facts. Let people speak for themselves.”

'The fake news museum': Devin Nunes celebrates $15 million settlement for ABC News smear of #Trump 'There's dozens and dozens of others that need to do the same thing, that have done a lot of bad work over the last few years'

Nunes continued: “Interview someone, let people see it all. It’s very simple. The technology works easily. And don’t mince words, cut up people’s quotes that just is to promote a conspiracy theory or some fake news item that makes the media look so biased. And I think that’s the key. So this is a good step that ABC News is doing. Congratulations to President Trump and his legal team that was involved in that.

“But I will tell you, as you’re well aware, there’s dozens and dozens of others that need to do the same thing, that have done a lot of bad work over the last few years.”

NPR reported: “ABC will also post a note on its website expressing regret over the claim in a March 10 segment on Stephanopoulos’ ‘This Week’ program and pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyer.”

ABC News said: “We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing.”

BREAKING: George Stephanopoulos and ABC apologize to President Trump and are forced to pay $15 million to settle a defamation suit. Stephanopoulos and the legacy news network were also forced to issue statements of “regret.” Trump filed a defamation suit against Stephanopoulos… — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 14, 2024

Stephanopoulos claimed during a March 10 interview with Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace that two juries found Trump “liable for rape;” however, Trump was found liable for defamation and battery against author E. Jean Carroll. Trump alleges Stephanopolous purposely made claims multiple times to defame him, according to the complaint filed in a federal court in Miami.

“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s attorney wrote in the complaint.

“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise.”

Wow, this is what George Stephanopolous does. “Welcome to our show Nancy, now how do you justify your support of a rapist?” Good for Nancy Mace for refusing to allow him to get away with shaming her. pic.twitter.com/xiPlDItVOo — JKash MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 10, 2024

“Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” Stephanopoulos asked during the March interview.

Carroll received a judgment of $83.3 million in her defamation case against Trump in January, as he allegedly acted maliciously in his remarks about Carroll, such as calling her a “whack job” during a May CNN town hall.

NEW: Donald Trump is suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation over the Nancy Mace interview, in which, on more than ten occasions, Stephanopoulos falsely accused Trump of committing rape. pic.twitter.com/X6D4PYQxNK — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 19, 2024

