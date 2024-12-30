America is on the upswing.

You can feel it in the air, as if an invisible mist was bringing forth good vibes and hope.

There’s a palpable sense of, “We’ve had it with the way it’s been, and things will start getting better. In fact, they already are.”

Right now, the season is part of it. Christmas and Hanukkah, which fell on the same day this year, turn people’s hearts toward what matters most – God’s boundless love for humanity, and the love shared by family and friends.

For Christians, it’s all about rejoicing over Jesus as the promised Savior of the whole world.

Bible sales are up 22%, along with hopes for another American revival.

Worldly animal spirits are also on the move. Investors are bullish, especially at the prospect of the incoming administration ending electric car mandates and the Biden-imposed shackles on America’s energy industry. People sense that $2 a gallon gas may actually come back.

The sky is, once again, the limit.

Although personal debt is still alarmingly high, a recent Bankrate survey said that 44% of Americans think their personal finances will improve in 2025, up from 37% at the end of 2023.

Nearly every day, we learn of wrongs righted, frauds exposed and a slow but focused justice train coming around the bend. Americans have rediscovered the heady freedom of rejecting lies told by the ruling elites – and saying so.

Federal courts are undoing years of legal malfeasance and restoring the constitutional separation of powers. The Environmental Protection Agency, which vastly abused its mandate, has had its wings clipped by the Supreme Court.

Weeks before retaking office in January, President-elect Donald Trump has been resuming his role as a world leader, with some nations like Canada and Mexico openly reconsidering policies.

Companies are abandoning the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) racket as fast as they can – even in Silicon Valley. Homeschooling and private education are on the rise, and parents groups are suing public school districts for miseducating children.

Woke Democrats insist that minorities are too stupid to get a voter ID, vote their pocketbooks, or resist the Left’ s siren song of moral confusion. Blacks and Hispanics have been pegged by Democrats as useful idiots motivated by the politics of resentment.

It turns out that, like millions of other Americans, a large number of minority voters are patriotic, family-oriented, favor a growing economy instead of government handouts, and want to see their children and grandchildren live the American dream. It’s not for nothing that 55% of Hispanic men voted Republican.

The overall vote share for Republicans increased across the nation, even in Democratic-dominated states.

In fact, “almost ten times as many counties voted more Republican than voted more Democratic,” Charles R. Kesler notes in his article, “America’s Red Shift,” in the Fall 2024 edition of the Claremont Review of Books.

Mr. Kesler cites CNN’s report of 2,650 counties shifting more Republican compared to only 279 counties shifting more Democratic, and notes that polls show “a greater share of the electorate identified as Republican than as Democrats, for the first time since the New Deal – almost a century.”

Democrats no longer own blue collar workers. The American dream was steadily being eroded by a donkey party heavily invested in open borders, reckless spending, student loan giveaways, reverse racism, failing schools, a bizarre social agenda, a lying media, and climate hysteria-inspired attacks on fossil fuels that sent inflation soaring.

As far as the national mood, people on the winning side are always happier than those who lose, of course.

Many people were elated – not just Democrats – the first time Barack Obama was elected in 2008. They saw it as vindication that America had overcome racial problems and would live up to its noble aspirations.

However, Mr. Obama fooled a lot of people. Like his successor, Joe Biden, he posed as a unifying moderate during the election and then governed aggressively from the Left. Mr. Obama launched his Free Stuff Army as soon as he hit the Oval Office. Both Democrats appointed a good share of lunatic judges, some of whom don’t even know what a woman is.

They imposed as much socialism and radical social engineering as they could until Mr. Trump upset the apple cart in 2016 and again in 2024.

In his winning elections – 2008 and 2012 – Mr. Obama faced moderate Republicans who were unwilling to take off the gloves and expose Mr. Obama’s radical Marxist background.

By contrast, Mr. Trump never blinked and called them out. He did so while fighting Democrat lawfare in four jurisdictions, along with Russian collusion hoaxes, two impeachments, the Jan. 6 show trial in the House, and a lying media in bed with the Democratic Party.

Regarding the latter, they still are in bed together, but they’re nowhere near as powerful as they once were.

There’s also a feeling among many that although God has every reason to level judgment on America, He has not turned His back on us quite yet. Nor on Israel.

Despite both nations’ moral failings, we’re being given another chance.

The November 2024 election may someday be regarded as the one in which Democrats lost their base and a great political realignment occurred.

It may also be remembered as the time that America got back its soul and a spring in its step.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.