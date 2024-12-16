PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump said Monday “the government knows what is happening” concerning mysterious drones spotted flying over numerous states in recent weeks.

At a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Trump stated: “The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from.

“If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. For some reason, they don’t want to comment.

“And I think they would be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. For some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.

“I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it was the enemy they’d blast it out even if they were late, they’d blast it.

“Something strange is going on. For some reason they don’t want to tell the people and they should because the people are really – I mean they happen to be over Bedminster, [New Jersey]. They are very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster. I’ve decided to cancel my trip.”

‘The government knows what is happening’: Watch #Trump discuss mystery #drones ‘Our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. For some reason, they don’t want to comment’ pic.twitter.com/6mhAnd1dFa — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 16, 2024

When asked if he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones, Trump replied: “I don’t want to comment.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Trump’s comments came a day after reports suggesting the devices are part of a massive counter-terror operation hunting for a dirty bomb or another possible weapon of mass destruction on American soil.

“It’s potentially the most significant national security threat we’ve faced since 9/11,” said Gary Franchi in his Raw Feed broadcast Saturday on the Next News Network.

“Apparently the Office of Global Access [a division of the CIA] has deployed these advanced surveillance assets for one purpose: hunting for a dirty bomb that’s believed to be hidden somewhere on U.S. soil.

“But here’s what should really keep you up at night. The reason the intel is leaking now, well, because time may be running out.”

“These are our drones,” Franchi stressed. “They are tracking gamma rays linked to possible WMDs in a massive counter-terror operation.”

Franchi cited a viral video posted by John Ferguson, the CEO of Wichita-based Saxon Aerospace which makes unmanned aircraft for the U.S. military, who gave his stunning “opinion” linking the drone sightings to the disappearance of more than 80 nuclear warheads from Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He said there’s never been a full accounting of these weapons, and at least one of them may have been headed toward America.

Ferguson recalled a discussion with a government insider who handled one of the missing warheads, only to have his concerns ignored by U.S. officials.

“Back in the 1980s, Ronald Reagan had dismantled the nuclear program,” Ferguson explained. “With Russia, there were countless nuclear missiles that were disarmed and disposed of. Well, there were over 80, I believe. There were over 80 nuclear warheads that were in Ukraine that came up missing.

“We don’t know where they are. Maybe somebody does, but nobody really knows where these are. I speak with some pretty high-level government officials on this stuff. It seems as though that is the case.

“I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago who was trying to raise an alarm to the highest levels of our government, which they had their ears closed, about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on.

“He physically touched this warhead that was left over from Ukraine. And he knew that that thing was headed towards the United States. That is a very serious deal. And everyone knows that the United States government, this administration, is pushing to get into a war with Russia. We all know that. We all feel it. We all see it.”

This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned. https://t.co/yzRoie2lUn — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2024

Ferguson believes the flying devices are most likely trying to sense hidden targets, which may contain radioactive material.

“Now, drones have no reason to be in the air at night unless you’re doing some type of ISR work, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance, looking for bad guys or looking for a victim, a search and rescue victim, or law enforcement, or some type of military project,” he said.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan shared Ferguson’s video online, noting: “This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned.”

As WorldNetDaily reported Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., dropped his own bombshell concerning the source of the drones, asserting they’re being launched from an Iranian “mother ship” off the eastern seaboard of the United States, a claim firmly denied by the Pentagon.

‘Shoot them down’: Congressman Jeff Van Drew says #drones are launching from Iranian ‘mother ship’ off U.S. east coast ‘We don’t have anything like this. Our government and also certainly our hobbyists don’t’ @Congressman_JVD #dronesnj #dronesightings pic.twitter.com/UWp8Vy3h1K — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 11, 2024

On a more humorous note, President-elect Donald Trump posted an image Saturday about the drone mystery, linking it to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie receiving drone-delivered meals from McDonald’s.

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews