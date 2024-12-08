Introduction

For decades, the Iranian regime has been one of the principal sources of instability in the Middle East. Whether through its support for militias in Syria and Iraq, its arming of the Houthis in Yemen, its financing of Hamas, or its full support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, Tehran’s foreign policy is built on expanding its regional influence through coercive and violent means.

At the same time, within its own borders, the regime continues to systematically violate human rights, repress democracy, and impose extreme repressive measures on its population.

In the face of this situation, the Iranian Resistance movement presents itself as a democratic alternative and a beacon of hope for a better future, not only for Iran but also for the entire region. This movement does not merely fight for freedom and equality in Iran; it also offers a model to end dictatorship, religious extremism and violence across the Middle East. Today, the international community has both the opportunity and the responsibility to better understand and actively support this movement.

The destabilizing role of the Iranian regime in the Middle East

Despite ceasefire agreements and diplomatic initiatives in the region, the Iranian regime’s proxy forces continue to act aggressively. For instance, militias backed by Iran regularly attack Israel and American targets, even following the truce agreement in Lebanon.

Iran also persists in its meddling in Syria. Recently, Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister, stated that Tehran would be willing to send reinforcements to Syria if requested by Damascus.

If we assume that, however improbable – considering the various forces inalterably opposed to such a solution – the path to lasting peace in the Middle East lies in the creation of two independent states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting peacefully, then the Iranian regime has been one of the most prominent opponents of this vision. Since the early days of the Oslo Accords, Iran has supported acts of terrorism that undermine this goal. For instance, the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and Iran’s involvement in Lebanon through Hezbollah have significantly contributed to the country’s destabilization.

Historically, the Iranian regime’s strategy resembles 19th century imperialist expansionism, aiming to maintain its grip on power by exporting violence beyond its borders. Based on archaic religious dogmas, this regime is entirely at odds with the values of the 21st century. To sustain itself, it relies on a dual strategy: brutal repression within its borders and the creation of crises abroad.

Since its establishment, the regime has carried out acts such as the 1979 hostage-taking at the U.S. Embassy and continues today to use terrorism and hostage-taking as tools of political pressure. Domestically, extreme practices such as amputation, forced blinding and the systematic execution of prisoners are shocking examples of its reliance on medieval methods.

As long as this regime remains in power, peace and coexistence in the Middle East will remain an illusion. Similarly, the concepts of democracy and freedom in Iran have no chance of emerging under its rule.

A practical roadmap to peace

Faced with such an oppressive regime, the natural response of the Iranian people has been to organize a widespread resistance. As the regime’s first victims, members of the Iranian Resistance embody a credible alternative rooted in the ideals of freedom, equality and democracy.

The Iranian Resistance is not limited to fighting for freedom in Iran; it also provides a model to end decades of dictatorship, war and violence in a region marked by authoritarianism and appeasement policies.

Here are the key elements of the roadmap proposed by the Iranian Resistance:

1. Expansion of resistance units

Resistance units, consisting of small groups of three or more members, were established in 2015 to coordinate actions against the regime. Today, thousands of these units operate across Iran, deeply rooted in their local communities. This social connection allows them to operate securely while increasing their capacity for expansion.

Their primary mission is to counter the regime’s repression by maintaining a climate of defiance and preventing society from succumbing to fear. These units currently carry out an average of 20 anti-repression actions per day, demonstrating their effectiveness.

These groups also play a crucial role in transforming social protests into genuine nationwide uprisings. For example, during the 2019 uprising, these units formed the backbone of the demonstrations, forcing the regime to resort to a bloody crackdown that left over 1,500 people dead.

Contrary to the regime’s propaganda, which claims that its fall would lead to civil war or the fragmentation of Iran, the presence and organization of these resistance units ensure the country’s territorial integrity while neutralizing repressive forces like the Revolutionary Guards.

2. The central role of women in the Resistance

Maryam Akbari Monfared, imprisoned for more than 15 years, is a symbol of Iranian women’s resilience in the face of religious fundamentalism. Women occupy a central role in the Iranian Resistance, particularly by leading many resistance units. Their struggle not only exemplifies their quest for gender equality but also highlights their pivotal role in mobilizing and transforming Iranian society. The 2022 national uprising, marked by strong participation and leadership from women, showcased their power and determination to build a just and equitable society.

3. The historical and organizational experience of the People’s Mojahedines Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK)

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), with nearly 60 years of resistance against successive dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs, forms the backbone of the Iranian Resistance.

Many of its members, who have often survived years of torture and imprisonment, are now based at Ashraf 3 camp in Albania. Their organizational expertise and unique experience make them essential to leading this movement.

4. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): A democratic alternative

The National Council of Resistance, serving as the political core of the Iranian Resistance, is a unique coalition that brings together diverse factions under a clear guiding principle: neither the Shah nor the mullahs.

With 457 members, over 50% of whom are women, the NCRI demonstrates a commitment to equality and diversity. Its policy of positive discrimination ensures significant representation of women in the political leadership of Iran’s future.

The NCRI’s 10-point program includes the separation of religion and state, equality among ethnicities and religions, the abolition of the death penalty and a non-nuclear Iran. These universal democratic values form the core of its political vision.

Conclusion

The Iranian Resistance represents a viable and humane alternative to the mullahs’ dictatorship. With increased support from the international community, it can not only liberate Iran but also establish peace and stability in a region plagued by decades of violence. Now is the time to stand alongside this movement of hope.