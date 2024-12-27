Let’s face it, there was more than enough stupid to go around this year.

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that there is no bottom in matters of the politically absurd. Remember, somebody thought it was a good idea for Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump. Fani Willis thought her deadbeat paramour Nathan Wade was worth every dime. And Kristi Noem believed her Old Yeller moment would be endearing. But then again someone in the Trump transition team thought the dog-killing South Dakota governor and close personal friend of Corey Lewandowski would make a fine Homeland Security secretary, so clearly there’s no accounting for taste.

Yes, our dunce cup runneth over in 2024. Here are just some of the dumbest things we Americans have had to endure over the earth’s latest trip around the sun.

Pelosi Claiming Biden Belongs on Mount Rushmore

After President Joe Biden malfunctioned at the late June debate, top Democrats orchestrated the soft coup that got rid one of the left’s leading obstacle to keeping the White House. Biden, we were told, was graciously stepping aside and “passing the torch” to defend democracy, or some such nonsense.