In today’s world, one of the most terrifying sentences American moms can hear is: “The United States Congress declares war on Russia: World War III has begun.”

President-elect Donald Trump has been placed at the helm of this government by hard-working citizens, the life and blood of this wonderful country. They believed that he would restore normalcy and common sense to America and its influence in the world. While others heard, moms heard too – that Trump promised an end to the futile Ukraine war in “24 hours“. Vladimir Putin praised Trump, stating that Russia was ready for dialogue and even saying “intelligent” Trump will find a solution to the war. President Zelensky says he wants to work with Trump to end the Ukraine war.

Yet, horrifyingly, during his lame-duck last moments as acting president, Joe Biden has chosen to come out of the basement to escalate the war, giving more funding and military armaments to Ukraine. Even though Ukraine is fighting a losing war, under the promptings of Biden’s administration, Kyiv enacted a new law lowering the draft age from 25 to 18 years old and making men from ages 25 to 60 subject to mobilization. Will someone please take away Biden’s keys and lock him back up in the basement before this belligerent starts a nuclear war?

Biden’s intentional reckless actions will cause a new uptick in slaughter and continue to escalate the irritation of Putin, who says the U.S. risks a nuclear WWIII. This very well could involve American boots on the ground in Ukraine. Don’t forget about the Capitol Hill conversations that were had, while earlier this year passing H.R. 8070, which will “automatically register all males between the ages of 18 and 26 in the Selective Service System – or, in more common terms, the draft.”

“The draft has been reinstated” are the next-most horrifying words for moms to hear. While it is an honor to serve in the protection of our country, the thought of anyone considering drafting U.S. sons and daughters to fight on foreign soil in a war not involving the United States, would make one question if the instigator of that war has no soul.

Speaking of compassion, or rather, lack thereof, moms have to ask, “Can the Democrat administration’s hatred of the working taxpayers be so enormous that they would throw the whole country under the bus – even into the fire of nuclear war with Russia? Is giving Zelensky more money for another mansion outside of Ukraine and money laundering to fund Democrat campaigns for the future so important that Biden would double down on his bad foreign policies to attempt to sabotage Trump’s opportunities to bring peace?”

How do these heartless people live with themselves? They have no excuse. These war profiteering government officials are old enough to remember the Cold War, the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Carter-caused Iranian hostage situation and the days of the constant threat of nuclear war, which birthed songs like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “What the World Needs Now [is love].”

In the historical fiction movie “The Monuments Men,” Claire Simone witnessed wicked government official stealing the thousands of priceless European art treasures from Paris museums and Jewish homes to be reassigned to The Third Reich’s treasure houses, or destroyed. Restrained by fencing, she began to yell at the Nazi in charge that she had caught him red-handed. He could deceive her no longer.

Like Claire, let American moms scream the same warning to warmongering government officials, “[We] see you!” We see you escalating this war with Ukraine, while thinking you will just kill the treasures of our country, our sons and daughters, by reinstating the draft so that you can continue profiteering when Ukraine runs out of soldiers, as we see is already happening with the U.S. suggesting to Ukraine to widen its draft ages to include their 18-year-olds to 60-year-olds!

Praying moms say, “Don’t forget the conversation between Ahab and Elijah,” recorded in the Bible: “And Ahab said to Elijah, Hast thou found me, O mine enemy? And Elijah answered, I have found thee: because thou hast sold thyself to work evil in the sight of the LORD” (I Kings 21:20, KJV).

It is evil to send our American treasures to their death uselessly. Even Ukrainian moms of draft-age children were thrilled to hear President elect Donald Trump say that he could and would end Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Now Trump has proved his good intentions by creating “the position of special envoy for the Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters, and picked Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg for the post,” supporting his prior commitment of peace in Ukraine and no nuclear war with Russia. Hopefully, Kellogg’s new post will restrain the warmongering left while everyone awaits the common-sense leadership to officially take the reins.

Meanwhile, since Joe has pardoned Hunter, Jill’s stepson, and saved him from an ugly fate, maybe she will help the rest of the American moms by getting Joe out of the White House, away from being able to cause more trouble, and take him to the beach, or somewhere else.

If she does, someone please send Jill a “Thank You” card from all of us moms.