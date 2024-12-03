There’s a natural progression in life: Old becomes new, lessons learned pave a pathway for the future. The status quo replaced by the evolution of new thoughts and actions. Ideally, these transitions bring improvement, fostering better circumstances for all involved. For leaders – whether a manager, CEO, or president – this progression should be an opportunity filled with pride, leaving an organization stronger, facilitating an orderly, efficient evolution.

In America, we’re renowned for our disciplined and peaceful transitions of power, a hallmark of our democratic tradition. Yet, as we approach 2025, the current handover feels anything but patriotic or confident.

Americans expect not only a peaceful transfer of power but should also insist on one that is reasonable, judicious and fiscally responsible. The stakes are high, as our nation grapples with a leadership dynamic increasingly defined by division – one side clinging to self-preservation and controversial policies, while the other striving to address our mounting crises with bold reforms.

An aura of uncertainty in our otherwise stable and rational society is rapidly increasing as more and more warn, both in whispered conversations and bold headlines, of the black, overhanging cloud of a world war.

In President Trump’s first term, he stood resolute in his personal vision for a peaceful world – no wars or major conflicts to divert his attention. And during his last 18 months in office, not a single service member was killed or injured, a testament to his unwavering commitment for swift retribution, resulting in the protection of the country under his charge.

As Trump prepares for his return to office, he emphasizes the same goals: peace and productivity. He’s creating a brand-new post, a special envoy to end the Ukraine war. His pick for the role is retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a veteran of war to get things done. This aspiration was confirmed by the public vote on Nov. 5, yet the current administration lacks respect for this mandate, pursuing policies that seem to place the nation in harm’s way.

Instead of collaborating with the incoming administration to meet the electorate’s expectations for peace and economic recovery, President Biden continues to support and expand a foreign conflict Americans are increasingly weary of.

The exact total of the millions and billions disseminated in numerous monetary tranches is a floating exercise in futility. Since the election, Biden has authorized approximately $7.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine. Also included, an additional $2.1 billion for air defense and drones through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

This past week, President Biden requested Congress to provide yet another $24 billion funding boost for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

In addition, he has provocatively poked the Russian bear, authorizing the use of American-made missiles with long-range capabilities and actual trajectories into the former Soviet homeland. Biden’s actions have prompted President Putin to reassert his right for a nuclear response – an escalation American and world leaders would not tolerate. To what devastating end would this lead us?

Meanwhile, U.S. military preparedness, once a cornerstone of national security, has eroded due to ideological shifts, vaccine mandates and declining morale. The physical and mental acuity to sustain our preventive resistance is not openly evident and eschews the dangers of the world.

A power-driven, prepared and responsive demonstration of strength is essential, particularly during this period of leadership transition. But are any weaknesses becoming a window of opportunity for our adversaries?

Retired military officers, Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely and Air Force Col. Rob Maness have warned that the weakened state of our military could embolden adversaries: “The most likely scenario may be China deciding to take Taiwan by force.” This could draw us into a conflict during a politically fragile time that could distract newly elected leadership from that smooth, peaceful transfer of power so mandatory in our country’s operation.

Other critical areas reflect similar neglect. The absence of decisive guidance in essential and important areas of our economy, our military, foreign policies, national security and defense raises troubling questions. The liberal policies that many perceive as out of touch persist with unapologetic fervor.

The electorate’s priorities were clear: demanding action against the atrocities of our border invasion – which has brought consequences of increased crimes, strained resources and national security threats not to be ignored. This writer has reported previously about Biden’s border effect, which continues unabated.

Instead of adjusting policies to align with voter expectations, the unchecked and fluctuating surge of illegal immigration continues, disregarding the safety of both immigrants and Americans alike. A leader truly attuned to the citizenry might have pivoted to secure our borders as part of a broader political repositioning: to improve and ensure America’s sovereignty through an upcoming uniform, smoothly continuous political exchange. Instead, current policies remain unchanged.

Truth and honesty came into sharp focus this past weekend. Biden’s history of deception, shrouded in constant denials, was further highlighted, underscoring the perception that “some are above the law” following his pardon of his son – another jab in the back of Americans expecting equal justice during what was promised to be a lawful time of transition and healing.

Are these motives of a soon-to-be-replaced political leader one final benefit; an expression of loyalty to donors, the legendary “industrial military complex” and leftist fanatics? Or retribution of a self-serving, scorned and rejected administration wielding one last twist of the knife in the back of society for having defied its progressive ambitions seeking power, position and permanence?

America should seek divine over-watch and protection to ensure our democratic traditions endure and our nation emerges stronger through this passage of political realignment.