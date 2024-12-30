Americans who have lived through Donald Trump’s political career are no strangers to legacy media disinformation. From the Russia collusion hoax to the “very fine people” Charlottesville lie, the litany of dishonest info ops from left-wing activists masquerading as journalists is too long to count.

And despite Americans’ waning trust in their ability to report news accurately and fairly, these Democrat Party yes-men show no signs of stopping.

Like years before it, 2024 saw no shortage of media hijinks. Whether it was their coverage of the 2024 presidential campaign or participation in Democrats’ war on the Supreme Court, America’s propaganda press maintained its ethically bankrupt reputation.

So, in no particular order, here are the biggest hoaxes and misinformation campaigns run by legacy media hacktivists this year.

1. Bloodbath