“The View” co-host Sara Haines pondered Friday whether President-elect Donald Trump truly has extreme positions on major policy issues following his interview with Time Magazine.

Trump, who was named “Person of the Year” on Thursday, told the magazine the transgender bathroom issue only affects “a small number of people,” confirmed he would not ban the abortion pill and did not suggest he would target his political rivals. Haines said that Trump will likely disappoint the base who voted for him, suggesting that the president-elect embellished his policy proposals to win over that group of voters.

“Well, I would say that Trump has always been really talented at bluster and hype without always following through. His first campaign was marked by a wall he’d say he build and have Mexico pay for which never happened,” Haines said. “But when I was reading this, one thing came to mind, it might not be Democrats who are the most disappointed by a Trump presidency. It might be those people who voted for him for a few different reasons. His takes on some of his biggest campaign things that he ran on, I don’t think they changed. He’s a great salesman when it comes to wooing a voter. In this interview he said some things. On the trans bathroom issue, which arguably that ad he ran, he wrote on that issue and a lot of people say it bothered them and changed their minds. He acknowledged that it’s a ‘small number of people,’ I don’t really care where anyone goes to the bathrooms.”

“He said he wanted all people to be treated fairly, and I was like huh, what? Like as I’m reading on the abortion pill, he said ‘I’m not gonna ban it. I don’t care, really.’ On investigating political rivals, he said ‘I’ll leave it up to Pam Bondi. Maybe they’ll do it, maybe they won’t.’ He has no reason to lie now because he won … What I’m saying is, he’s never been worried about being likable, this is what he’s saying,” Haines continued.

WATCH:

Haines, along with the other co-hosts, had continuously warned that Trump is a threat to democracy and that he would be a danger to the nation if reelected. The co-host falsely said in May that Trump and his base would pass a national abortion ban starting “from the moment of conception” and “eliminate in vitro fertilization (IVF).”

“The bills they’re trying to pass, if it were a President Trump, if life at conception so I just want to remind, we’re seeing a lot of fertility issues, those are off the table. Because the right, at fertilization, will eliminate IVF in this country,” Haines said.

Trump repeatedly vowed throughout his 2024 campaign that he would not sign any legislation that banned IVF or enacted a national abortion ban. He publicly opposed Florida’s six-week abortion restriction and an 1864 law in Arizona banning all abortions except cases where the mother’s life is at risk.

The co-host further suggested that sexual assault and sexual offenders is “part of [Trump’s] MAGA agenda” during a Nov. 21 segment. She further said during an Oct. 4 segment that former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney did not exaggerate when she warned that Trump “poses” an extreme threat to democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg previously warned in January, without evidence, that Trump would “round up” journalists and gay people to make them mysteriously “disappear.” She further alleged that Trump intended to break up racial marriages, deport the non-white spouse and place their white partner with someone else.

Goldberg recently assured her voters to not “panic” about Trump’s upcoming presidency until there is a reason to fight back.

