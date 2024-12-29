This is a clip from our recent release with Lee Jussim. In it, he and Dr. Jordan B. Peterson discuss his research on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, and the pathology behind them.
Unlock the ad-free experience of The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast and dive into exclusive bonus content on DailyWire+. Start watching now: http://dwpluspeterson.com/yt
ALL LINKS: https://feedlink.io/jordanbpeterson
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
// COURSES //
Discovering Personality: https://jordanbpeterson.com/personality
Self Authoring Suite: https://selfauthoring.com
Understand Myself (personality test): https://understandmyself.com
Books – https://www.jordanbpeterson.com/books/
#JordanPeterson #JordanBPeterson #DrJordanPeterson #DrJordanBPeterson #DailyWirePlus