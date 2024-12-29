This is a clip from our recent release with Lee Jussim. In it, he and Dr. Jordan B. Peterson discuss his research on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, and the pathology behind them.

Unlock the ad-free experience of The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast and dive into exclusive bonus content on DailyWire+. Start watching now: http://dwpluspeterson.com/yt

ALL LINKS: https://feedlink.io/jordanbpeterson

// COURSES //

Discovering Personality: https://jordanbpeterson.com/personality

Self Authoring Suite: https://selfauthoring.com

Understand Myself (personality test): https://understandmyself.com

Books – https://www.jordanbpeterson.com/books/

#JordanPeterson #JordanBPeterson #DrJordanPeterson #DrJordanBPeterson #DailyWirePlus