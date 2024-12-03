(FOX NEWS) — U.S. foes in Latin America have expressed apprehension regarding the forthcoming Trump administration, primarily due to anticipated shifts in U.S. foreign policy that may adversely affect their national interests.

Just last week, Trump’s tariff policies seemingly unsettled Mexico’s socialist president, who seemed to offer an olive branch to the incoming administration over tariffs and migration.

“The authoritarian axis or autocrats of the region: Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia who have an anti-American stance and whose foreign policies are closer to Russia, China and Iran will certainly think twice before they become more aggressive in the region,” Joseph Humire, Executive Director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, told Fox News Digital.