SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly slammed those praising the alleged assassin of slain United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Tuesday during her podcast, calling the praise of the 26-year-old suspect “gross.”

Since authorities announced the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania, online users quickly began discussing the alleged assassin’s looks, with some commenting on their surprise at how “hot” he is. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host expressed her disgust at the suspect’s defense, including from political pundits such as Libertarian strategist Tim Miller.

“It’s just so gross. Can I just say, I’m really over this nonsense. This guy is not a hero at all. We should not be lauding his good looks — which really aren’t existent — all over the internet,” Kelly said.

Photos from Mangione’s social media circulated Tuesday, with Miller calling the 26-year-old a “very attractive man” before also noting how attractive the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar “Jahar” Anzorovich Tsarnaev, was. During a Tuesday show on CNN, host Kasie Hunt called for the network to “drop the banner” so viewers could fully see Mangione, who had been posing shirtless for a photo.

“When Tim Miller, ye of the, ‘I won’t ask Doug Emhoff a single question about his alleged assault of a woman,’ in [his] stupid podcast is out there talking about how he wants to get together with this guy. Not to mention the Boston marathon bomber,” Kelly added. “These people are f***ing sick – sorry. They’re sick. It’s just so gross.”

Megyn Kelly goes off on “gross” praise for alleged CEO assassin Luigi Mangione: “These people are fucking sick – sorry. They’re sick. It’s just so gross.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/OJkR641P3Y — Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) December 10, 2024

Thompson was shot dead early Wednesday morning in New York City while exiting the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan around 6:46 a.m. Soon after the killing, officials confirmed that Thompson had been the target of an assassination, with NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stating, “every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.”

Since his arrest, the 26-year-old Maryland native has been held at Pennsylvania’s Blair County Courthouse, with the New York Police Department officially charging him Monday evening with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a suppressor and possession of a forged instrument, according to ABC7 NY.

While remaining in the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Mangione challenged his extradition to NYC, shouting, “this is clearly an injustice and an insult to the intelligence of the American people” as he was brought into the corrections department. Defense attorneys have been given 14 days to formally file charges against Mangione’s extradition challenge, according to ABC7 NY.

