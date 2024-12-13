Thug who jumped over courtroom bench, physically attacked judge in viral video is sentenced

By Dave Urbanski, The Blaze

Deobra Redden moments before leaping over bench and attacking judge (video screenshot)
Deobra Redden moments before leaping over bench and attacking judge

(THE BLAZE) – A Las Vegas trial defendant who earlier this year jumped over a courtroom bench and physically attacked a judge was sentenced this week to at least 26 years in prison for his actions, KLAS-TV reported. You can view video here of attack.

On Jan. 3, Deobra Redden — who already was a convicted felon with a long history of violent crime — stood before Las Vegas District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus for sentencing over a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, KSNV-TV reported.

Holthus indicated she disagreed with a request from Redden’s attorney to keep him out of prison, and that’s when Redden cursed at Holthus, rushed the bench, jumped over it, and physically attacked the judge. A man next to the judge and a court officer both tried to hold Redden back and subdue him, KSNV said, adding that multiple punches were thrown at Redden. An alarm was activated, Holthus stood up after a few minutes, and officers escorted her out of the courtroom, the station said.

Read the full story ›

Crime and Punishment

Leave a Comment