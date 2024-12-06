A constitutional expert is issuing a warning about this being the season for a “smash-mouth Santa” after a coalition of leftists launched a promotion of merchandise that celebrates Antifa.

That’s the far left ideology that is personified in militant rioters who, following the death of George Floyd, inflicted billions of dollars in damages on America cities from coast to coast, for a political cause.

It is law professor, legal commentator and constitutional expert Jonathan Turley who cited the sales gimmick, and said right now, with tensions following the 2024 presidential election, it “is not the time to go full naughty list to celebrate a group that regularly beats reporters and others with opposing viewpoints. While this may appeal to your own special smash-mouth Santa, tis the season for political violence.”

Antifa is characterized as left-wing and anti-fascist and anti-racist, although some of its agenda points would inflict more racism in order to address the racism it sees.

It has no control center, as it involves a multitude of decentralized groups that use incivility and violence to achieve their aims.

Doxing, harassment and property damage often are associated with the “left-wing ideologies” as they are described online, and their “anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, and anti-state views.”

Fox News earlier documented the products, including an “ANTIFA Baby Onesie” being offered by an organization of former staffers for Barack Obama.

Fox reported, “The items can be bought via a digital merchandise store run by Crooked Media, which was co-founded in 2017 by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. Oftentimes referred to as the ‘Obama bros,’ the three communications professionals co-host ‘Pod Save America,’ one of the most listened-to political podcasts in the nation, per Apple Podcasts U.S. rankings.”

The report noted the violence associated with the political agenda: “‘ANTIFA’ is a common term used to refer to far-left ‘anti-fascists’ who were at the forefront of the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020. Many of those protests devolved into violent riots, even resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and billions of dollars in property damage because of the unrest. Following that summer, ANTIFA continued to deploy violent tactics.”

Turley said, “It appears no liberal Christmas is complete without the ultimate stocking stuffer: an actual stocking to wear over your face while rioting. While not yet selling face coverings for anonymous violence, Crooked Media … is selling a line of Antifa items for liberals wanting to make a statement against any ‘Peace on Earth.'”

He explained, “There is no apparent backlash for their support of one of the most violent groups in the world, which routinely attacks journalists and anyone who holds opposing views. Imagine the media response if a conservative site started selling ‘Proud Boy’ items.”

He explained, “As discussed in my new book, ‘The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,’ I explore the history of Antifa as a movement that began in Germany:”

That is: “Antifa originated with European anarchist and Marxist groups from the 1920s, particularly Antifaschistische Aktion, a Communist group from the Weimar Republic before World War II. Its name resulted from the shortening of the German word antifaschistisch. In the United States, the modern movement emerged through the Anti- Racist Action (ARA) groups, which were dominated by anarchists and Marxists. It has an association with the anarchist organization Love and Rage, which was founded by former Trotsky and Marxist followers as well as offshoots like Mexico’s Amor Y Rabia. The oldest U.S. group is likely the Rose City Antifa (RCA) in Portland, Oregon, which would become the center of violent riots during the Trump years. The anarchist roots of the group give it the same organizational profile as such groups in the early twentieth century with uncertain leadership and undefined structures.”

He noted the movement has threats built in.

“Former Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota attorney general, once said Antifa would ‘strike fear in the heart’ of Trump. This was after Antifa had been involved in numerous acts of violence, and its website was banned in Germany. Ellison’s son, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, declared his allegiance to Antifa in the heat of the protests this summer. During a prior hearing, Democratic senators refused to clearly denounce Antifa and falsely suggested that the far right was the primary cause of recent violence. Likewise, Joe Biden has dismissed objections to Antifa as just ‘an idea.'”

Liberals, this season, “can bring a small part of that political violence into their homes for the holiday to pledge that there will be no peace or silent nights so long as opposing views are heard,” he warned.

.