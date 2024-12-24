(CBN NEWS) — Actor Denzel Washington took a major step in his walk with the Lord over the weekend, getting baptized and receiving his minister’s license.

The “Gladiator II” star participated in a water baptism at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, NY on Saturday, conducted by Archbishop Christopher Bryant.

Bryant shared that Washington attended the church as a young child and was “filled with the Holy Spirit after visiting another church with actor Robert Townsend in the 80’s.”