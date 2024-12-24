(CBN NEWS) — Actor Denzel Washington took a major step in his walk with the Lord over the weekend, getting baptized and receiving his minister’s license.
The “Gladiator II” star participated in a water baptism at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, NY on Saturday, conducted by Archbishop Christopher Bryant.
View this post on Instagram
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Bryant shared that Washington attended the church as a young child and was “filled with the Holy Spirit after visiting another church with actor Robert Townsend in the 80’s.”