Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson does not have the votes among the House Republican conference to continue serving as speaker despite President-elect Donald Trump’s endorsement of Johnson on Monday.

“I remain undecided, as do a number of my colleagues, because we saw so many of the failures last year that we are concerned about that might limit or inhibit our ability to advance the President’s agenda,” Roy told Fox Business’ Ashley Webster on Tuesday morning. “Right now, I don’t believe that he has the votes on Friday, and I think we need to have the conference get together so that we can get united.”

The House is slated to vote to select a speaker for the upcoming Congress on Friday. Given the Republican majority’s slim margins, Johnson can afford to lose only one GOP vote, assuming every representative is in attendance.

Roy’s comments claiming Johnson does not have enough support from the House Republican conference to keep the speaker’s gavel follow Trump’s endorsement of Johnson in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump wrote. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always. Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/ljGrB08dRh — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 30, 2024

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who committed to voting against Johnson’s speakership bid on Dec. 18, has been the only House Republican to publicly oppose Johnson.

I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget. pic.twitter.com/6Y7GAkcBzJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Republican Reps. Victoria Spartz of Indiana and Andy Harris of Maryland, the leader of the House Freedom Caucus, are also noncommittal on Johnson despite Trump’s endorsement of the speaker.

“Victoria is a good friend, and Thomas is a good friend, and they raise reasonable concerns,” Roy told Webster. “We racked up $300 billion additional deficit spending after the election. We spent $1.7 trillion last year with more Democrat votes than Republican votes. We gave another $61 billion to Ukraine.”

Roy floated Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio, chair of the influential House Judiciary Committee, as potential contenders he would like to see run for speaker if Johnson were to withdraw his name from consideration.

Jordan’s office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a tweet from the congressman backing Trump’s endorsement of Johnson.

Agreed, @realDonaldTrump! Time to do what we said we would do. https://t.co/3OKBLi9uyB — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 30, 2024

Donalds’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s inquiry about whether the congressman would consider running for speaker. Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

