(MEDIAITE) — A number of House Republicans blasted Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over his handling of the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

.@RepEricBurlison on CR: “It’s a total dumpster fire. I think it’s garbage…Sadly this is happening again. It’s shameful that people that celebrate DOGE coming in and yet we’re going to vote for another billion dollars to be added to the deficit. It’s ironic.” pic.twitter.com/8Hpf3owunB — CSPAN (@cspan) December 17, 2024

According to his critics, Johnson’s attempts at averting a shutdown before Friday’s deadline amount to a “dumpster fire,” “blank check,” and “pet project filled disaster.”

This CR is turning into a three-month omnibus, that will result in more Democrats than Republicans voting for it. The Swamp is using farmers and victims of natural disasters as pawns to fund an over-bloated pet project filled disaster. I would much rather help farmers and… pic.twitter.com/J3364AWwiS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 17, 2024

Asked about the text of Johnson’s proposal, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) said “It’s a total dumpster fire. I think it’s garbage. This is what Washington, D.C. has done. This is why I ran for Congress to try to stop this, and sadly, this is happening again. I think that it’s shameful that people that celebrate DOGE coming in. I can’t-, and yet we’re going to vote for another billion dollars to be added to the deficit? And so it’s ironic.”