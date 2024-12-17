‘Total dumpster fire!’ Watch House Republicans torch Speaker Mike Johnson over ‘garbage’ budget bill

By Isaac Schorr, Mediaite

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

(MEDIAITE) — A number of House Republicans blasted Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over his handling of the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

According to his critics, Johnson’s attempts at averting a shutdown before Friday’s deadline amount to a “dumpster fire,” “blank check,” and “pet project filled disaster.”

Asked about the text of Johnson’s proposal, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) said “It’s a total dumpster fire. I think it’s garbage. This is what Washington, D.C. has done. This is why I ran for Congress to try to stop this, and sadly, this is happening again. I think that it’s shameful that people that celebrate DOGE coming in. I can’t-, and yet we’re going to vote for another billion dollars to be added to the deficit? And so it’s ironic.”

