A town council in New Jersey has apologized after facing widespread backlash from residents for adopting a rule that was reported to have effectively banned American flags from being brought into public town meetings, according to Fox News.

Joel Bassoff, an Edison, New Jersey resident, was escorted out of a town council meeting by police on Nov. 25 after bringing an American flag with him to protest a new decorum ordinance that prevents that type of item from being used while addressing the council, according to Fox News. The rules do not allow for the use of “props” during the public comment portion of town meetings, which Fox News reported would include items such as the U.S. Constitution.

Some activities that are considered an “impediment” to the conduct of the township council meetings include “the use of props” and “Comments, performances or other behavior clearly intended to cause disruption by failing to address a matter of concern to the residents of the municipality,” according to the ordinance.

Township Council President Nishith Patel refuted claims that the ordinance banned American flags.

“Let me be very clear, the Edison Council has never, nor will we ever, ban the American flag from our public meetings,” Patel said in a statement.

“Our nation’s flag as well as our state’s flag are both prominently and honorably displayed in our council chamber,” Patel added in the statement. “We proudly and humbly begin each council meeting with the pledge of allegiance to our flag, reaffirming our commitment and loyalty to our country and the history and values upon which it stands.”

Some of the town’s residents opposed the new rule and argued against it during an hours-long Nov. 25 meeting, as seen in the video. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said that it is considering taking legal action against Edison’s town council “to protect Joel’s First Amendment rights — and the rights of every citizen of Edison, NJ,” Fox News reported.

“That’s what I call B.S.,” Councilman Richard Brescher told Fox News Digital, criticizing the ordinance as “un-American and unconstitutional.”

“Our nation’s flag has never, EVER, been banned, nor will it ever be banned in our municipal complex or any government building that we solely operate.” Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said in a statement posted on Instagram. “We are all proud Americans who believe in the principles, morals, and values the American Flag represents. I have spoken to the Council President regarding this matter and he has humbly apologized and issued his official statement for the confusion surrounding the recently passed decorum ordinance.”

