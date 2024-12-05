One month ago, Americans elected Donald J. Trump to be the next president of the United States and elected Republicans to control the House, the Senate and a majority of governors and state legislatures, in addition to having nominated six of the nine Supreme Court justices – three by Trump during his first term.

In that one short month, a lot has happened. Trump selected his entire Cabinet. Many world and corporate leaders went to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago including Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (who once scoffed at Trump) and Mark Zuckerberg (who once gave almost half a billion dollars to help Democrats with ballot harvesting and drop boxes and now claims that Democrats and the FBI misled him and Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop).

California is still counting harvested ballots 30 days after the election so that Democrats have won all eight of its contested House seats. All eight … election fraud at its worst.

Many called to congratulate Trump. Morning Joe and Mika met with him. A ceasefire in Lebanon happened as Trump threatened Hamas. Democrats are in disarray. Kamala Harris is in hiding … again. James Carville asked for an audit to determine how Harris spent close to a record-breaking $2 billion (four times more than Trump) and still lost. Mayor Eric Adams is backing Trump actions against illegal immigrants in NYC. Voters are in an uproar about illegal immigrants in Chicago. Gov. GavinNewsom vows to keep California a sanctuary state and wants $25 million to help illegal immigrants with legal expenses.

Elon and Vivek have already identified $2 trillion of federal expenses that can potentially be cut from the budget. Government employees and government contractors are apoplectic. Labor unions NEA and SEIU are catatonic.

Joe pardoned Hunter for any and all of Hunter’s actions for the last 11 years so that the investigations about the Bidens will end, despite Joe promising dozens of times on video that he would not pardon his son. But FBI nominee Kash Patel has sworn to investigate the Bidens’ relations with Burisma anyway, and to investigate FBI interference in prior elections. Zelensky is worried. Joe Biden is worried. The Deep State and Democrats are in an all-out assault to stop Patel from being made director of the FBI.

The sentencing of Trump in New York was delayed indefinitely so that Trump is still not a “convicted felon.” The case cannot be appealed until sentencing as Trump is not convicted until sentencing. That judge might not ever sentence Trump so that his actions to bias the case cannot be reviewed on appeal.

Mainstream media and many celebrities are in meltdown about how they missed so badly on predicting the outcome of the election … again. Biased pollsters are being outed. Democrat leaders worry that they may have lost the Hispanic vote for good. Democrats are trying to figure out how to win male voters and white female voters. Feminists lost. Wokeism lost. DEI lost. Infighting between the left and moderates in the Democratic Party is splitting the party apart.

All that in 30 days and there are still another 46 days until Trump and Vance are inaugurated. What else is coming?