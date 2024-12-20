Trump-backed spending bill goes down in flames as shutdown clock ticks down

By Elizabeth Elkind, Aubrie Spady, Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – A bill to avert a partial government shutdown that was backed by President-elect Trump failed to pass the House of Representatives on Thursday night.

Congress is inching closer to the possibility of a partial shutdown, with the deadline coming at the end of Friday.

The bill needed two-thirds of the House chamber to pass, but failed to even net a majority. Two Democrats voted with the majority of Republicans to pass the bill, while 38 GOP lawmakers bucked Trump to oppose it. The margin fell to 174 to 235.

