PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump will be leaving his South Florida home at Mar-a-Lago this weekend as he heads to Paris, France, for the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.
“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”
#BREAKING: President-elect Trump announces he’ll be traveling to Paris, France this Saturday for the reopening of the Historic Notre Dame Cathedral.
It burned down after a fire in 2019. pic.twitter.com/48nOd5uBqj
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2024
