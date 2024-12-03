Trump headed to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, fully restored after devastating fire 5 years ago

By WND Staff

Ceiling of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France (Twitter)
Ceiling of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France

PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump will be leaving his South Florida home at Mar-a-Lago this weekend as he heads to Paris, France, for the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

