(JUST THE NEWS) – The annual Army-Navy football game that is set to take place on Saturday is going to have some prominent guests, including President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and former Marine Daniel Penny.

The game will take place at 3 p.m. at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, the home of the Washington Commanders National Football League team. This season, Army is in the AP Top 25 and Navy was earlier in the year. The two teams have combined for 19 victories this season, the most ever entering this historic rivalry.

It was confirmed that both Trump and Vance will be attending the game. Vance announced Friday that Penny would attend the game as his personal guest.