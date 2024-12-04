Citing Joe Biden’s complaint, delivered while he was issuing a massive pardon to his son Hunter for crimes committed, about unfair prosecutions, lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump pointed to that very factor in a case involving the president-elect before New York Judge Juan Merchan and insisted it be dismissed immediately.

The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and concerned business records from years ago. Those apparent violations would have been misdemeanors had they been brought before the statute of limitations expired.

But they weren’t, so Bragg claimed they were felonies because they were in pursuit of another unidentified crime. It’s described as the “hush money” case because it involved payments to a porn star for keeping claims of an affair private.

A report from Fox News said lawyers for Trump have demanded the case be dismissed “immediately.”

“President Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this motion to dismiss the Indictment and vacate the jury’s verdicts…,” the lawyers wrote. “The Presidential immunity doctrine, the Presidential Transition Act, and the Supremacy Clause all require that result, and they require it immediately.”

They noted Biden’s claim that Hunter was prosecuted “unfairly” for his crimes, including gun charges on which he was convicted and tax violations to which he pleaded guilty.

“Yesterday, in issuing a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers any and all crimes whether charged or uncharged, President Biden asserted that his son was ‘selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,’ and ‘treated differently.’ President Biden argued that ‘raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice.'”

In reality, the charged, it was this “same DOJ that coordinated and oversaw the politically-motivated, election-interference witch hunts targeting President Trump by disgraced Special Counsel Jack Smith, the other biased prosecutors in Smith’s Special Counsel’s Office (“SCO”), and others. This is the same DOJ that sent Matthew Colangelo to DA Bragg to help unfairly target President Trump in this empty and lawless case. Since DA Bragg took office, he has engaged in ‘precisely the type of political theater’ that President Biden condemned.”

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung charged, “President Trump and his legal team have filed a powerhouse motion to dismiss once and for all the unconstitutional and politically motivated Manhattan DA Hoax. This lawless case should have never been brought, and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed, as President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process, and execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this, or any other, Witch Hunt.”

The case proved to have one scandal after another, as Merchan repeatedly ruled against Trump as the judge’s daughter was working with Democrats, raising money on the rulings her father made in the courtroom.

Further, the judge was known to have donated money to Democrats, and he refused to recuse himself despite the apparent conflicts of interest present in the case.