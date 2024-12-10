(FOX NEWS) — President-elect Trump, podcast host Joe Rogan and Elon Musk are all finalists for Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also included on the list, along with Kate Middleton, Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Every year, Time magazine names a person, group or concept that had the biggest impact on the world in the previous 12 months. Taylor Swift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Musk have won in recent years.