Delusional Democrats and the mainstream media claim Trump’s victory wasn’t a “landslide.” They’ve been gaslighting us for years with ridiculous lies, fraud and propaganda.

This is just another big fat lie.

Trust me on this one – I’ve been studying politics since I was 3 years old in 1964, in my father’s arms, handing out campaign literature for Barry Goldwater.

Remember Alex Keaton, the bow tie-wearing Republican kid in the TV hit “Family Ties”? That was me in real life. In 1968, at age 7, I was lecturing my liberal second-grade teachers about Richard Nixon.

I understand politics. It’s all I study, analyze and talk about 24/7/365.

Need more proof? I wrote the book “Trump Rules” about the rules of success that made Donald Trump the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of business, sales, branding, real estate, celebrity, TV reality shows and politics. My book came out after Trump lost the 2020 election and after his reputation was badly damaged by Jan. 6.

The media laughed at my bad timing. They thought I was crazy, ignorant or just plain delusional. On my book tour, I told the media that “understanding Trump and his rules of success the way that I do, Trump will become ‘the greatest comeback kid in world history,’ win the presidency in 2024 and be more popular, more powerful and wealthier than ever before.”

How’d that prediction work out?

Then throughout the late summer and fall of 2024, I was the only TV or radio host in America who boldly predicted a massive Trump victory. My exact prediction was a Trump electoral landslide, a seven-swing state sweep and a 2-point popular vote victory.

That’s called a perfect bull’s-eye!

So, hear me when I now say, President Donald J. Trump’s victory on Nov. 5 wasn’t just a landslide …

It was a miracle from God.

This past summer, I got together with platinum-selling Christian singer/songwriter Natasha Owens, and we co-wrote a song about President Trump called “The Chosen One.”

That song and video has now surpassed 1 billion views on social media.

Why do I believe Trump’s victory was not only a landslide but a miracle from God? Why do I believe Trump is “the Chosen One”?

First, let’s look at the size of Trump’s landslide. Yes, size matters.

Trump won an electoral landslide with 312 electoral votes. That’s the most for a Republican candidate in almost 40 years.

Trump not only won the popular vote, he won the most votes of any Republican in history. Even more remarkably, Trump increased his vote totals in all 50 states.

Trump is the only president in history who increased his popular vote totals three times – from 63 million, to 74 million, to 77 million.

In his three presidential runs, Trump amassed more popular votes and electoral votes than anyone in history. Trump received over 214 million combined popular votes and 848 combined electoral votes.

That makes him the most popular president in the history of America – by a mile.

Trump won 85.2% of all the counties in America.

It was a sea of red. Trump flipped 78 counties across America that Joe Biden won in 2020. Kamala Harris became the first candidate in history to not flip a single county in America.

Trump led the GOP to victory in both houses of Congress, a majority of governorships and a huge majority of state legislatures.

And if you subtract ultra-liberal and ultra-rigged California and New York, in the rest of America Trump won the electoral vote by 312 to 144.

America is now Trump country!

Most impressive of all – Trump dramatically increased his vote totals with groups that historically vote overwhelmingly Democrat: blacks, Latinos, union voters, young voters, Asian voters, Jewish voters.

All of that is remarkable. There is no more debate – Trump won a landslide.

But this is where the miracle comes in.

Think of what Trump had to overcome to win that landslide:

– The entire mainstream media was against him.

– All the media headlines were overwhelmingly negative toward Trump and positive toward Harris.

– All of social media was against him.

– Google was against him.

– Hollywood was against him.

– All the celebrities were against him – many of them paid millions by Harris.

– 95%-plus of public-school teachers and college professors were against him.

– The entire federal government and almost all government employees were against him.

– The DOJ, FBI and CIA were against him.

– Almost every union and their leadership were against him.

– Twenty to 30 million illegal aliens were against him – knowing if he won, they would be deported.

– All the money was against him. Harris raised $1.3 billion – almost four times more than Trump.

– Because Harris had all the money at her disposal, the overwhelming majority of TV, radio and online advertisements were against Trump.

– The world was arrayed against him – China, Iran, the Mexican drug cartels, the World Economic Forum, the WHO, the U.N. – they all hated Trump and feared his victory.

Now add in four criminal indictments, two civil trials, a mug shot seen around the world, two guilty verdicts and two assassination attempts.

Twenty-four hours a day, the media called Trump “a felon, racist and rapist.”

Against all of that, how could Trump win a landslide? Against all of that, how could he become the greatest comeback kid in world history?

Only God could have delivered this victory. This is “the Red Sea parting” kind of miracle. This is God “sending a plague to Egypt” kind of miracle. This is a “David defeating Goliath” type of miracle.

This was biblical. This was a gift direct from God.

And yes, Trump is “the Chosen One” – chosen by God to save the greatest nation in world history and make America great again.

Thank God for miracles.