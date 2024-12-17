U.S. senators in Washington, on a bipartisan basis, are calling out the federal Bureau of Prisons for what apparently is discrimination against Christians and Christianity.

A report from CBN News explains they are “pushing for answers on practices happening under the First Step Act.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said the problem is that prison officials are “not allowing” various faith-based programs “to actually get into the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

They explain it can make a great difference to inmates.

“I think Jesus lives in prison because it seems like so many people meet Him while they’re there. I would tell you that the love of God pours out to individuals regardless of their past,” Lankford explained.

He said various programs have been tested and proven effective, and can reduce recidivism significantly.

“I talked to a young man that was in a program in a state prison, that had a faith-based experience,” the senator explained to CBN. “While he was there [it] has been dramatic for him and the turnaround in his life. He is now a person that’s actually leading and is actually mentoring young people.”

The senators have written to Colette Peters, the chief of the bureau, citing how the effort to implement beneficial programs “appears stagnant,” the report said.

The senators also asked about why, of eight faith-based applications received, the bureau denied five, approved only two, and left the other pending.

“She is the director there, and it is her responsibility to be able to make sure that there’s equal opportunity, provided you should not have a situation where people of faith are literally blocked out of something, especially something as important as any recidivism,” the senator said.

President Donald Trump signed the First Step Act into law in 2018, calling for the bureau to help those who are incarcerated with various chores like obtaining a valid ID and to address applications for benefits.

It also calls for prisons to work with faith-based groups on partnerships that are designed to reduce the number of second-time offenders.

Lankford said it’s six years later and the Bureau of Prisons still hasn’t done that work.

“We don’t want people that are in prison to end up in prison over and over again. If they can have a life change while they’re in prison and they end up reconnecting with their family, get a job, actually get into society, that’s better for everybody,” the senator told CBN.