Former Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is set to join the primetime lineup One America News Network (OAN) in January, the network announced Tuesday.

Gaetz will host his hour-long program, “The Matt Gaetz Show,” at 9 p.m. EST every weeknight, according to OAN’s press release. The network hired the former congressman after he had resigned from his seat and withdrew his nomination to become U.S. attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration.

“With Gaetz rounding out OAN’s prime-time lineup, the network is poised for a groundbreaking 2025, reaffirming its mission to deliver credible, independent news and unfiltered commentary to audiences across the nation,” the press release reads. “Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach. While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

Gaetz celebrated his upcoming position by saying he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be part of the team.

“OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion,” Gaetz said, according to the press release.

Starting in January, Gaetz will also co-host a soon-to-be released podcast alongside OAN host Dan Ball in order to reach younger audiences, according to the press release.

Charles Herring, the president of OAN, praised Gaetz as a “remarkable talent and a principled leader” who will bring “unparalleled insight” to viewers, according to the press release.

“Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader. His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the OAN family,” Herring said.

Gaetz, who joined Congress in January 2017, resigned from his seat on Nov. 13 after Trump nominated him to serve as the next attorney general. The House Ethics Committee, which had been investigating allegations revolving around Gaetz engaging in sexual misconduct and illicit drug consumption, decided not to release its findings shortly after he announced his resignation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in February 2023 that Gaetz would not be charged with any crimes relating to Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel Greenberg’s allegations that the former congressman paid him to arrange sexual encounters with young women through Venmo. Greenberg’s plea deal in May 2021 to sex trafficking a minor, identity theft and fraud did not mention Gaetz.

Gaetz announced in a Nov. 21 statement that he withdrew his name from consideration to be attorney general, stating that his nomination process had “unfairly [become] a distraction.”

