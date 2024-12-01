While millions of people are very familiar with the Bible account of the birth of Jesus, many may not know the story is actually written on more than one level, broadcasting additional, secret messages beyond the historical event for those who “have an ear to hear,” according to a best-selling author a brand-new book probing the hidden content of Scripture.

“The entire story is actually broadcasting our own miraculous future,” says Joe Kovacs, author of “REACHING GOD SPEED: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.”

“Yes, the birth of Jesus is a real event that took place more than 2,000 years ago, but God is using the birth of His Son to ‘declare the end from the beginning,’ as He says in Isaiah 46:10. He’s using it to teach us our glorious future.”

“For instance,” Kovacs says, “the Bible makes a very big deal out of Jesus initially being placed in a manger.”

He stresses a manger is not a stable, a barn, or cave as some people mistakenly think.

“A manger is simply a feeding box for animals. It’s where the food is,” Kovacs says. “Even in basic French class, one of the first verbs we all learn is ‘manger,’ which means ‘to eat.’

“And why is this significant? Because when we connect the dots from other parts of Scripture, we realize that this child lying in a feeding box in Bethlehem (which means the ‘house of bread’ or ‘house of food’) is more than just a typical baby. He is our true food, the real bread from heaven, as is stated numerous times in the Gospel of John. We don’t get eternal life unless we feed on and follow His teachings.”

Is it possible we’ve all been missing something extraordinary in life? Can we really discover and understand the secret to EVERYTHING? This inspiring new book unlocks hundreds of mysteries from the Bible and your personal life!

But the manger is just the beginning. Kovacs says there are also surprising, hidden messages embedded with the famous shepherds in the story.

Scripture indicates: “They hurried off and found both Mary and Joseph, and the baby who was lying in the manger. After seeing them, they reported the message they were told about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them” (Luke 2:16–18 CSB).

“At first glance, this may not seem that important, but with our spiritual eyes and ears open, the message is staggering,” explains Kovacs. “The shepherds represent those who take care of God’s flock of people. They followed divine instructions from a supernatural being (in this case, an angel) and saw the sign of a baby lying in a manger. And what did they do next?”

The Gospel of Luke states: “They reported the message they were told about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them” (Luke 2:17–18 CSB).

Kovacs, best known for his “Shocked by the Bible” series, says: “The shepherds, the caretakers of God’s people, reported the message about the Savior, the true food from heaven who brings eternal life, and all who heard the message were amazed. This event clearly shows us not only the incredible events of that night but also what has been happening since then and will happen again in the future kingdom of God!

“The shepherds, both then and now, are informing people of the divine message about the true food (Jesus), and those who have their ears open to hear the message are ‘amazed’ at what the shepherds say. The people are amazed because they’re hearing how they can be saved and receive everlasting life. Yes, it’s very good news when you find out how you can avoid being dead forever! And there’s still more.”

Luke also records: “The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had seen and heard, which were just as they had been told” (Luke 2:20 CSB).

The Bible text tells us “the shepherds returned,” Kovacs emphasizes.

“This may rock your world, because not only is this explaining the events of that night in Bethlehem, but also it is a prophecy for the future when understood at the spirit level of understanding, what I call ‘God speed.’

“What I mean is that the shepherds (all leaders of God’s people in this current time) are going to return in the future, to glorify and praise God for all the things they had seen and heard. This return will take place when they are resurrected from the dead and raised to immortal life to report the message again, instructing people a second time on how to receive eternal life!

“This has been forecast in Scripture, with prophecies from Jeremiah, as God Himself predicted the future time still ahead of us when He would ‘raise up’ shepherds over His people to lead them in the divine way of life.”

I will give you shepherds who are loyal to me, and they will shepherd you with knowledge and skill (Jeremiah 3:15 CSB).

who are loyal to me, and (Jeremiah 3:15 CSB). I will gather the remnant of my flock from all the lands where I have banished them, and I will return them to their grazing land. They will become fruitful and numerous. I will raise up shepherds over them who will tend them. They will no longer be afraid or discouraged, nor will any be missing. This is the LORD’s declaration (Jeremiah 23:3–4 CSB).

Kovacs says just as Jesus is going to return in the future, so the shepherds will return as well, being literally “raised up,” as in resurrected by God out of the ground and given eternal life to “shepherd the people with knowledge and skill.”

“The good news given to the shepherds of the past is also the good news about the shepherds of the future. Those shepherds are anyone and everyone who believes the message of God, repents of their sin (the breaking of God’s laws) and allows Jesus—the true food, the true bread from heaven found in the house of bread in the city of the beloved—to fill their own body and literally become part of them.

“And we must not forget that every human birth, including that of Jesus, is a foreshadow of our second birth, when we’re ‘born again’ as Jesus said into the spirit kingdom of God.

“Our ultimate, future birthday, our second birth when we’re born again, will be a literal birth into our new bodies composed of spirit as children of God.”

“Reaching God Speed” features a myriad of stunning revelations about prophecy, as the book:

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of “the beast,” “the number of the beast” and “the mark of the beast”

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place “on the third day,” why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There’s something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions “three days” in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from “Let there be light” and “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” There’s much more to the beginning than you’ve ever imagined. Plus hundreds more …

