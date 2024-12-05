Earlier this week, ‘Y.M.C.A.’ singer and co-writer Victor Willis of The Village People announced that he allowed President Trump to use his song at his rallies because he seemed to ‘genuinely like it’ and was ‘having a lot of fun’ with the song.”

Since last week Y.M.C.A is now number one on the Billboard charts after 45 years and the song is making a lot of money for the 70’s pop group.

Willis had a change of heart in the past four years. In 2020 he asked President Trump to stop using the song at his MAGA rallies.

But now that Trump has put YMC at #1 again Willis is talking about performing at the Trump Inauguration!

Via FOX and Friends.

Victor Willis: I decided to contact BMI and, told them to not to terminate his, political use license because he seemed to be bringing so much joy to the American people, with his use of YMCA. The president-elect has done so much for YMCA, and and, brought so much joy to so many people. The song has has actually gone back to number 1, and it’s still number 1 today. So if he were to ask, Village People to perform the song live for him, we’d have to, seriously consider it.

That would be a showstopper!

Via Midnight Rider.

Let’s Go!

Here’s the original cast in 1978.

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]