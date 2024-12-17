(FOX NEWS) — Police in Aurora, Colorado, say the overnight armed home invasion at a local apartment complex that resulted in 14 suspects being detained was “without question a gang incident.”

JUST IN: The Aurora, Colorado Police Chief is BLASTING the Biden administration for allowing illegal gangs to pour across the border Chief Chamberlain says he spoke with someone at the White House, who told him “once these immigrants get across the border, that’s all we care… pic.twitter.com/qlm2E4rfNS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 17, 2024

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to The Edge at Lowry Apartments in the 1200 block of Dallas Street for a reported armed home invasion in which victims were kidnapped and assaulted, the Aurora Police said.

HOLY SMOKES. Police have detained 14 people in Aurora, Colorado at the VERY SAME apartment complex where armed Tren de Aragua gangsters were threatening residents. Police found people tied up and stabbed. Trump is 100% vindicated. pic.twitter.com/PHTE14FBer — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 17, 2024

Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a Tuesday news conference that 13 to 15 people, mostly males with some females, entered an apartment where two people were inside. Police say the suspects took the migrant victims to another apartment at the same location, where the victims were “threatened and bound.”