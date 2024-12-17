WATCH: 14 detained in armed Aurora, Colorado, home invasion are likely illegal gang members

By Pilar Arias, Fox News

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) — Police in Aurora, Colorado, say the overnight armed home invasion at a local apartment complex that resulted in 14 suspects being detained was “without question a gang incident.”

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to The Edge at Lowry Apartments in the 1200 block of Dallas Street for a reported armed home invasion in which victims were kidnapped and assaulted, the Aurora Police said.

Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a Tuesday news conference that 13 to 15 people, mostly males with some females, entered an apartment where two people were inside. Police say the suspects took the migrant victims to another apartment at the same location, where the victims were “threatened and bound.”

