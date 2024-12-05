Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas and acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe got in a screaming match over Rowe’s attendance at a 9/11 memorial event during a Thursday congressional hearing.

The House of Representatives established the Task Force on Trump Assassination Attempts following two attempts on the life of former President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. Rowe was testifying at a hearing held by the task force when Fallon questioned his attendance at an event commemorating 9/11, asking if he was in charge of President Joe Biden’s detail at the event after Rowe claimed that the head of the president’s Secret Service detail was usually the “closest” to the president.

“Actually, congressman, what you’re not seeing is the [Special Agent in Charge] of the detail off out of the picture’s view, and that is the day where we remember the more than 3,000 people that died on 9/11,” Rowe said after Fallon displayed an image showing the Secret Service director standing near Biden. “I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes at the World Trade Center. I was there for rescues.”

“I’m not asking you that!” Fallon responded.

“Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes!” Rowe shouted, with Fallon yelling “No, I’m not!” in response, leading to a continued shouting match.

“Don’t try to bully me,” Fallon told Rowe. “Don’t try and bully me. I am an elected member of Congress, and I am asking a serious question and you are playing politics.”

Rowe said he attended the event to honor a Secret Service agent who died during the attack, which killed 72 law enforcement officers across eight agencies, including the New York Police Department, the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey Police Department, the FBI and the Secret Service. Master Special Officer Craig James Miller was the lone Secret Service officer killed on the day of the attack, according to a listing maintained by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, while a second officer is listed as having died from 9/11-related health issues.

