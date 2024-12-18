Ryan Walters, Oklahoma state superintendent, reveals the shocking truth about what’s really happening in our schools. He exposes a broken education system where woke ideologies are prioritized over real learning and teachers’ unions work against parents and students.

Walters unmasked the deliberate erasure of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and the refusal to teach the Bible’s undeniable role in shaping our nation. He champions the urgent need to get the Bible back into classrooms to give students a true understanding of history.

Alongside Elizabeth Farah of WND, he calls for action to return power to parents, reject indoctrination, and fight for our children’s future. The mask is off, and the time to act is now.

WATCH:

