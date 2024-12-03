(AFP) — The United States will provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for people displaced by drought or conflict in 31 African countries, U.S. President Joe Biden said in Angola Tuesday.

The assistance would address food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons and affected communities in 31 African countries, a statement from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) added.

While North Carolinians fight to rebuild their lives after being devistated by Hurricane Helene, lacking essential resources, Joe Biden has flown to Africa, promising over a billion dollars for flood recovery there. It seems hard to believe that this is the reality we’re… pic.twitter.com/GYZOJ6L7vm — Ashley (@Wnc_Ash) December 3, 2024

“Today, I’m announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts,” Biden said in an address in the Angolan capital Luanda, where he arrived late Monday for his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president.