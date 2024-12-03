WATCH: Biden announces more than $1 billion in aid for 31 African countries

By Agence France-Presse

Two Boeing VC-25 aircraft await President Joe Biden's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, before flying to Brindisi-Aeroporto Casale, Italy, for the 2024 G7 Summit. (Official White House photo by Oliver Contreras)

(AFP) — The United States will provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for people displaced by drought or conflict in 31 African countries, U.S. President Joe Biden said in Angola Tuesday.

The assistance would address food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons and affected communities in 31 African countries, a statement from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) added.

“Today, I’m announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts,” Biden said in an address in the Angolan capital Luanda, where he arrived late Monday for his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president.

