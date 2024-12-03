Elizabeth Farah, founder of WorldNetDaily, and Erik Prince, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater warn that even with Trump’s election victory, the fight to protect America’s future is far from over.

Our military is being weakened, our borders are wide open, Big Tech is invading our privacy, and China is buying up land and spreading its influence.

These aren’t distant problems—they affect your safety, your freedoms, and your family’s future. It’s time to act: demand leaders who will secure the country, hold the government accountable, and stop policies that put America at risk.

WATCH:

Here are the links to watch The Elizabeth Farah Show on other platforms:

Elizabeth Farah on X

WND on X

WND on Rumble

WND on YouTube

WND on Facebook