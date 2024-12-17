(JUST THE NEWS) — The pilot and sole occupant of a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) helicopter died in a crash on Monday that occurred in a community outside of San Diego, California, near the U.S. border with Mexico.

A helicopter crashed at the end of Round Potrero Road near the U.S.-Mexico border. At least one person is deadhttps://t.co/3l7EERc3cu — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) December 16, 2024

The individual was an CBP Air Interdiction Agent, who was pronounced dead at the scene, an agency spokesperson told Just The News in a statement. The identity of the individual and their gender has not been disclosed so far.

“On December 16, a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft on a border security mission was involved in an aviation mishap in the vicinity of Potrero, California,” the spokesperson said. “Tragically, a CBP Air Interdiction Agent – the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft – was pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”