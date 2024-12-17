(JUST THE NEWS) — The pilot and sole occupant of a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) helicopter died in a crash on Monday that occurred in a community outside of San Diego, California, near the U.S. border with Mexico.
The individual was an CBP Air Interdiction Agent, who was pronounced dead at the scene, an agency spokesperson told Just The News in a statement. The identity of the individual and their gender has not been disclosed so far.
“On December 16, a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft on a border security mission was involved in an aviation mishap in the vicinity of Potrero, California,” the spokesperson said. “Tragically, a CBP Air Interdiction Agent – the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft – was pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”