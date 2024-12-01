A top conservative is a warning about the 2028 presidential possibility of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should she decide to run for the White House.

“AOC has a lot of talent. She has tens of millions of followers on social media, and she needs to be taken seriously. If she were to run for the presidency within the Democrat party, intially she would be formidable,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

“As Republicans, we can laugh and we can try to make fun of her, but she understands where the energy of the Democrat base actually is which is a progressive energy.”

“Now, good luck winning in Ohio or Michigan or Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, in any of these rust-belt states with that sort of radical, left-wing perspective.”

Kirk added whether or not AOC runs for the presidency “will be a very interesting litmus test of where is the center and the soul of the Democrat party. ”

“Are they going to double- and triple-down on what we would consider to be woke ideas or policies or are they going to try to moderate themselves the way Bill Clinton did in the 19990s and was able to kind of build a southern Democrat strategy that ended up being very, very successful for them in the 1992 and 1996 election?

“My bet is there are far too many people on the woke side of the Democrat party, I think it’s going to go more in the direction of AOC, and she should be taken very seriously.”

Charlie Kirk: @AOC ‘needs to be taken seriously’ for president in 2028 ‘As #Republicans, we can laugh and we can try to make fun of her, but she understands where the energy of the Democrat base actually is which is a progressive energy’ @charliekirk11 @CharlieKNews #AOC pic.twitter.com/3UdUdYU26K — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 1, 2024

Fill-in host Jackie DeAngelis noted the Cabinet picks of President-elect Donald Trump are “filling up the Republican bench. There’s so much youth, there’ so much vigor to combat what they’re putting out there. And ultimately, you think to yourself, he’s really setting up the Republicans in a great positioning for 2028.”

Kirk responded: “We don’t want to get too cocky, we don’t want to get too confident, but we really are seeing a potential for a decade-long’s governing, let’s just say, regime. And I mean that in the best possible way where we can see really low taxes, high growth, secure borders.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

“And you look at this all-star team that you have. You have Vivek Ramaswamy, you have Marco Rubio, you have Elise Stefanik, you have this incredible avengers squad not to mention if Elon Musk, you have J.D. Vance, who we’ll see if he runs for the presidency in 2028, and the president has really set up this Republican Party to be a party of common sense, to be a party of younger voice, of innovative ideas.

“And you look around the Democrat party, you have to ask the question: where is their bench? Where are their change makers? Where are their really interesting types of candidates? The president won this election, and he is going to leave a legacy behind him, one that will keep the MAGA movement going for many generations to come.”

Kirk was asked if he thinks the federal government should go after political agitators who have made recent bomb threats and “swatting” incidents against Trump’s picks for his administration.

“I sure hope so,” he said. “Look, anyone that makes these kind of disgusting threats should face the entire full force of the federal justice system.

“I’ll say this, though, that talking to some of the people that received those threats such as Pete Hegseth and many others, their resolve to keep on fighting has only strengthened. They understand that they are here to be change-makers.

“This is not just a normal mandate, this is a historic, once-in-many-lifetimes mandate. And, yes, there’s gonna to be some agitators, and some people trying to throw nonsense at them, but the team remains stronger than ever.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews