A Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, was attacked Monday by a student, a girl who left multiple victims dead or injured, according to police who confirmed five fatalities, then updated that to three, with another five to seven hospitalized. The shooter was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted shot inside the school.

The shooting happened at Abundant Life Christian School, situated on a 28-acre campus it shares with a child care center and a church.

There are almost 400 students at the school. Authorities have said the girl was school age, but have released few other details. Her family was reported cooperating with investigators. The two victims who were killed apparently were a student and a teacher, but they had not been identified. No motive had been released.

Police in Madison said they closed down roads around the school.

In a statement, the police agency said, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

“We currently need people to avoid the area.”

Police Chief Shon Barnes stated: “We believe the shooter was a student at the school.”

“This is something you prepare for, but that you hope you never have to do.”

“Today is a sad, sad day.”

“Right now, my heart is heavy for my community,” he added.

The school posted on social media: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

Some of the injured have “life-threatening” injuries, police confirmed. Parents and students were being reunited at a nearby facility available for use.

BREAKING: Reportedly 2 people have been killed after a shooter burst into a classroom at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/4JVs3yk7Ga — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 16, 2024

BREAKING: Active shooting in Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Multiple injuries reported. Please say a prayer for the staff, students, and their families pic.twitter.com/pCi7HcxHVt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

UPDATE:

First videos from the location of the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

Local emergency scanners are reporting that up to 12 people may have been injured and the shooter is down. pic.twitter.com/zUcY4h00Qs — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) December 16, 2024

A school shooting has been reported at Madison Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI. The private Christian school has 230 k-12 students and shares its 28-acre campus with City Church and Campus for Kids, an infant to pre-kindergarten child care center. pic.twitter.com/QZxIzvu5SW — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) December 16, 2024

It was Sen. Ron Johnson who expressed his prayers for the victims and the school.

My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation. https://t.co/P2pMJmtsPW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 16, 2024

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said, “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”