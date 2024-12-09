(NEW YORK POST) — A Manhattan jury has cleared Daniel Penny of criminal wrongdoing in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a crowded subway — a caught-on-video killing that sparked fierce debate over the city’s mental health system and crime underground.

The panelists acquitted Penny of criminally negligent homicide — which could have put him behind bars for up to four years — in Neely’s chokehold death aboard a crowded uptown F train in May 2023.

BREAKING: Daniel Penny found NOT GUILTY! pic.twitter.com/nvxYKPKiQg — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 9, 2024

Manslaughter, the top charge against Penny, was tossed on Friday after jurors twice said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.