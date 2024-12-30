Famous but disgraced former “Today” show host Matt Lauer is being targeted by accusations from animal-rights activists who have released a “grisly” video to the New York Post alleging sheep are being abused at his New Zealand estate, which includes a sheep farm.

A statement from a representative for Lauer said he had no knowledge of the allegations that concern actions at Hunter Valley Farming, which operates on part of Lauer’s 16,000-acre estate there.

“(Lauer) was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear of what allegedly has happened, and immediately launched his own investigation of his tenant’s operations, which is currently underway,” the statement to the Post said.

The report in the Post said the allegations from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals charged, “Sheep are routinely hit, beaten in the face, and stitched up with needle and thread with no pain medication.”

The report said Lauer acquired the $9 million property just months “before he was booted from the morning show after several woman accused him of sexual harassment and rape.”

Part of his property is then rented out to the sheep operation.

It was Ingrid Newkirk, the PETA chief, who told the publication, “Matt Lauer’s New Zealand getaway is hell for scared sheep who are flung about, pinned down and cut up.”

Lauer denied all the claims made about him before his dismissal from “Today,” and never was charged.

The report said he sold a $44 million home in the Hamptons in 2022 at least partly so he could spend more time in New Zealand.

The Post said the sheep operations are run by Digby and Hannah Cochrane, and the couple released a statement saying, “At shearing time we employ independent shearing contractors, to shear the sheep, who work in accordance with New Zealand industry accepted guidelines and practices.”

The estate also has hiking trails, rental lodges, a cattle farm and more.

The site, Hunter Valley Station located about two hours from Queenstown, also features a five-bedroom, lakefront homestead.

New Zealand is a major contributor to wool supplies worldwide.

The PETA accusations include that farm workers “drag sheep across the floor” by a leg.

The site was one of 11 PETA infiltrated. Other allegations include animals being dropped onto the hard floor and shoved into their pen.